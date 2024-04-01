SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading 5.2% Higher

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.69. 2,875,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,918,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

The company has a market cap of $948.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 57.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042,120 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $50,352,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $36,214,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $29,214,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after buying an additional 1,112,838 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

