Status Market Capitalization Tops $185.87 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $185.87 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00014927 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00023245 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00014636 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,764.44 or 0.99929965 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.68 or 0.00141355 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,431,489 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,431,489.3123436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0500995 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $5,638,185.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

