Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 29th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 802,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.17. 34,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,027. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHOO

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,012,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $301,868.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,583.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,841 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 4,100.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.