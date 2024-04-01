Stifel Nicolaus Raises BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$112.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on BRP from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$104.77.

Get BRP alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BRP

BRP Trading Up 6.4 %

BRP Company Profile

Shares of TSE DOO traded up C$5.85 during trading on Monday, hitting C$96.80. 348,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,460. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.42 and a 12-month high of C$122.41.

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.