Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 1st (ACHV, ACRV, ADSK, ADTH, AFG, AFMD, AGO, AGS, AIG, ALKS)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 1st:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $129.00 target price on the stock.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $173.00 price target on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $141.00 target price on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $282.00 price target on the stock.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Stephens currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $116.00 price target on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $87.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $133.00 price target on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $275.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $250.00.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $370.00 price target on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $675.00 target price on the stock.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.42 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $815.00 target price on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $22.50 price target on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $147.00 price target on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $213.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $292.00 target price on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

