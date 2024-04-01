Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 1st (ACHV, ACRV, ADSK, ADTH, AFG, AFMD, AGO, AGS, AIG, ALKS)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 1st:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $129.00 target price on the stock.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $173.00 price target on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $141.00 target price on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $282.00 price target on the stock.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Stephens currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $116.00 price target on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $87.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $133.00 price target on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $275.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $250.00.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $370.00 price target on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $675.00 target price on the stock.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.42 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $815.00 target price on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $22.50 price target on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $147.00 price target on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $213.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $292.00 target price on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

