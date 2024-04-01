Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,453 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 155% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,743 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Zinn sold 58,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $117,446.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,121 shares in the company, valued at $800,164.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Matterport news, insider Matthew Zinn sold 58,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $117,446.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,121 shares in the company, valued at $800,164.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $65,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,909 shares of company stock worth $893,572. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matterport by 30.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Matterport by 117.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Matterport by 107.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Matterport by 1,988.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the first quarter worth $123,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of MTTR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,366. Matterport has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 36.35% and a negative net margin of 126.20%. The company had revenue of $39.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.11 million. Analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Further Reading

