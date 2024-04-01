StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $694,664.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,338,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

