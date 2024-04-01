StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $8.48.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 79.30%.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
