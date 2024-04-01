StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 79.30%.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.