StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.23.

SIX opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,734 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

