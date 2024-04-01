StockNews.com Downgrades PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

PLDT Price Performance

PLDT stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. PLDT has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT

PLDT Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.