StockNews.com Downgrades PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
PLDT Price Performance
PLDT stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. PLDT has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64.
PLDT Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.23%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
