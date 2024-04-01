StockNews.com Downgrades PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHIFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

PLDT stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. PLDT has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

