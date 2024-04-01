StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ashford Stock Down 1.7 %

Ashford stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

Ashford Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company's stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Stories

