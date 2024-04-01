StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Stock Performance

Shares of SCX opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. L.S. Starrett has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett

About L.S. Starrett

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in L.S. Starrett by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

