StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Stock Performance
Shares of SCX opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. L.S. Starrett has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.00.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett
About L.S. Starrett
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
