StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.59 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in WidePoint during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in WidePoint during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

