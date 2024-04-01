StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.59 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
