StockNews.com Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIG

Big Lots Stock Up 5.1 %

Big Lots stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $12.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 90.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post -10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 376.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.