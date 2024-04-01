StockNews.com Upgrades Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to Buy

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 2.6 %

TKC opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 109,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 44,932 shares during the period.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

