StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Viridian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Insider Activity

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VRDN stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 126,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,356. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.26 and a quick ratio of 18.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Articles

