StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 63,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 3.4% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $57.28. 2,160,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,080. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

