StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 135,451 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 1.5% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 571,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $1,393,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,376. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

