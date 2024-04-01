StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.67 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,911,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 266,162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.40. The stock had a trading volume of 72,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,950. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.37. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

