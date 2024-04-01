StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,898,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.44. 45,685,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,734,266. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

