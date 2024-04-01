StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 5.4% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,299. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

