StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Takes $870,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,132 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,306 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,438.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 400,579 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 384,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UBER traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.68. 5,191,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,046,334. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $159.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

