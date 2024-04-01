Stratis 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.35 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $16.35 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 91.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.84 or 0.05009341 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00074124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00025619 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00017771 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00016733 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004241 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

