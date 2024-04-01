Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Acquired by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.40% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

STRM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

