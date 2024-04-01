Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $354.65. The stock had a trading volume of 150,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,959. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The firm has a market cap of $134.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.45.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

