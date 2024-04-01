Substratum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $71.28 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 33.4% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $71.28 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035972 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

