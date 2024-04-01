Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. True North Advisors LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,636.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 86,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU opened at $37.09 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.406 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

