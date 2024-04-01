Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.46.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$49.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$37.09 and a 12 month high of C$50.11.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.7390892 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.