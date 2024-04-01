Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
SU has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.46.
Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.0 %
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.7390892 earnings per share for the current year.
Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
