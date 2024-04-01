Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Super League Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Super League Enterprise stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.95. Super League Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

Get Super League Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super League Enterprise

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Enterprise during the second quarter worth $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Super League Enterprise by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super League Enterprise by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Super League Enterprise by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Super League Enterprise Company Profile

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.