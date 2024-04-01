Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,069.00 and last traded at $1,049.20. Approximately 2,631,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,812,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,010.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $845.88 and a 200 day moving average of $480.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

