Surrozen (SRZN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Surrozen Price Performance

Shares of Surrozen stock traded down $5.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. 221,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,415. Surrozen has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRZN. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in Surrozen during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Surrozen by 10,427.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 523,162 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen during the second quarter worth $744,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Surrozen during the first quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

