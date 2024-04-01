Susquehanna Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $255.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $251.33.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $245.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.96. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $190.37 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

