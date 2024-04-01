S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Trading Up 5.2 %
NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.59.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. Analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
