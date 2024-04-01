S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. Analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&W Seed Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,250,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 179,999 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.