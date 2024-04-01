Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $47.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

