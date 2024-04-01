Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $141.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

