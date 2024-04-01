T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $120.30. 765,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,787. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.83. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.