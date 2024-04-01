Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives $128.25 Average PT from Analysts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $136.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $158.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $1,257,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,170,000 after acquiring an additional 147,628 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

