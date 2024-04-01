Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.2 %

TTWO stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,683. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.84 and its 200-day moving average is $151.37.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

