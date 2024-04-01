Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Down 6.1%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) was down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.25. Approximately 251,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,860,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,397,000 after acquiring an additional 190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,092,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,361,000 after acquiring an additional 299,171 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

