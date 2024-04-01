Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. lifted its position in shares of Target by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.73.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $181.25 on Monday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.