TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC decreased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up 1.9% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 613,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,041. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $42.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.39%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

