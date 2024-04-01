Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 50.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,515,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $118,665,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 257,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,296,000 after buying an additional 190,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $226.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.29.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

