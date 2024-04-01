TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.52. 3,087,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 20,996,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WULF

TeraWulf Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,958,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 81,033 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in TeraWulf by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TeraWulf by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.