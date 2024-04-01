Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.22. 80,644,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,332,617. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.73. The firm has a market cap of $558.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.