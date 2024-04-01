Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tesla from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.63.

Shares of TSLA opened at $175.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $559.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

