Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.63.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $175.79 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.73. The company has a market cap of $559.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

