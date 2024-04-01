Tezos Price Tops $1.36 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00001952 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $33.85 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001556 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000895 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000683 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 997,114,662 coins and its circulating supply is 976,475,903 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

