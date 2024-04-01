The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Short Interest Update

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,300 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 29th total of 444,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cannabist Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS CBSTF traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.36. 589,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,489. Cannabist has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Get Cannabist alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Cannabist from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Cannabist Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.