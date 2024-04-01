The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHW stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.01. 1,503,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,718,208. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $72.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

