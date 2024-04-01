The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.8% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,664,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,153,798. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $261.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

